Bonds News
November 28, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Too soon for market volatility to change Fed estimates -Powell

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it is too soon to say if the recent financial market volatility will change the Fed’s estimates of both neutral monetary policy and maximum U.S. employment.

Powell said “we’re always looking for variables” but it is “too soon” for market volatility to alter the U.S. central bank’s estimates, he said in response to a question at an Economic Club of New York luncheon.

He added that monetary policy is not the ideal tool to address financial instabilities.

Reporting by Rodrigo Campos Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.