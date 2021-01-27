Fed's Powell says he has received one dose of coronavirus vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee hearing on "The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2020. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that he has been vaccinated once against the coronavirus.

Powell, 67, has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he told reporters during a news conference after the end of the U.S. central bank’s latest two-day policy meeting.

The Fed’s policy-setting committee voted to leave the central bank’s key overnight interest rate near zero and to keep purchasing $120 billion in bonds each month to support the economy.