Federal Reserve Chairman Powell to address House Democratic retreat - Washington Post

April 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, will brief House Democrats on the economy next week at their annual policy retreat, the Washington Post reported wapo.st/2TPNiUD on Tuesday.

Powell will appear at the retreat, which will take place from April 10 to April 12, at the behest of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, who are focusing the retreat on economic issues, the Washington Post reported.

“We obviously have an important role to play as it relates to fiscal policy. He has a tremendously important role to play as it relates to monetary policy which will be essential to the future of our country, and members are excited to hear from him,” Jeffries said in the report.