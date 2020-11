Nov 16 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak on Tuesday at a Bay Area Council Business Hall of Fame awards event, in conversation with former San Francisco Fed chief Alex Mehran, the U.S. central bank said on Monday.

The event is due to start at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT), the Fed said in what was a late addition to the public schedule for Fed Board officials. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Paul Simao)