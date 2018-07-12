FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 12, 2018 / 6:50 PM / Updated an hour ago

Fed's Powell: Trump stimulus to boost economy for "at least" three years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he believes the U.S. economy remains in a “good place,” with recent government tax and spending programs likely to boost gross domestic product for perhaps three years.

“I think the economy is in a really good place,” Powell said in a radio interview with Marketplace. “When you lower taxes and increase spending you’re going to see more economic activity in all likelihood. You are going to see significant support for...economic activity probably for at least the next three years.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.