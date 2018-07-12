Fed's Powell: Trump stimulus to boost economy for "at least" three years

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he believes the U.S. economy remains in a “good place,” with recent government tax and spending programs likely to boost gross domestic product for perhaps three years.

“I think the economy is in a really good place,” Powell said in a radio interview with Marketplace. “When you lower taxes and increase spending you’re going to see more economic activity in all likelihood. You are going to see significant support for...economic activity probably for at least the next three years.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)