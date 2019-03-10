Powell: Fed not in "any hurry" to change rates amid global risks

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank does “not feel any hurry” to change the level of interest rates again as it watches how a slowing global economy affects local conditions in the U.S.

Rates are currently “appropriate,” Powell in a wide-ranging interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes news show. An economic slowdown in China and Europe, and other global issues, currently pose the largest risks to an otherwise healthy U.S. outlook, he said. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Marguerita Choy)