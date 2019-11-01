White House adviser says no talk of ousting Fed's Powell

WASHINGTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - There has been no discussion about pushing out U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Friday, after the central bank cut interest rates this week.

U.S. President Donald Trump “has been outspoken in his views about the Fed chairman,” Kudlow said. But, he added, “there is no conversation to get rid of him, whatsoever.”

“Monetary policy is in a much better direction now,” he added. (Reporting by Makini Brice, Doina Chiacu and Tim Ahmann Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Mark Heinrich)