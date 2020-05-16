Fed says around 600 smaller banks tapped PPP facility in its first days

WASHINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - Around 600 banks, most of them small community institutions, tapped the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program facility for about $30 billion of loans as of May 6, the U.S. central bank reported on Saturday in its first detailed disclosure under the new program.

The lenders used 3,676 PPP loans as collateral for loans from the central bank, clearing room on their own balance sheet for further lending. The Fed said it had collected $2.5 million in fees for the transactions. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by David Gregorio)