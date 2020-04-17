Bonds News
NY Fed announces Treasury and CMBS purchases planned for next week

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve announced it will continue to reduce its pace of Treasury purchases next week.

The central bank is planning to purchase $75 billion in Treasury securities next week. That brings the daily purchase amount down to $15 billion per day on average from $30 billion per day this week. See the schedule here here

The New York Fed also said it would purchase up to $1.5 billion in agency-commercial mortgage-backed securities next week. See the schedule here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese)

