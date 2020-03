BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that no bids were submitted for its overnight repurchase agreement (repo) operation out of a possible $500 billion.

The operations are intended to keep the federal funds rate within its target range. Several others since last week also have received little or no bids, suggesting liquidity has improved in the market for short-term government securities. (Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)