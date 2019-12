NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Tuesday accepted $41.7 billion in overnight bids from primary dealers at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation, meant to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

Tuesday’s accepted bids were down from Monday’s, with a total of $56.4 billion.

The U.S. overnight repo rate on Tuesday was at 1.6% before the repo operation, up slightly from Monday’s 1.57%. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Heavens)