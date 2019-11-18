Bonds News
November 18, 2019 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NY Fed accepts $61.043 bln in overnight repo bids operation

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Monday accepted $61.043 billion in bids from primary dealers at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation, a move intended to help maintain the federal funds rate within the target range.

Monday’s amount was slightly lower than the $68.34 repos accepted on Friday.

The U.S. overnight repo rate is currently at 1.64% after the NY Fed operation, little changed from 1.62% on Friday. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below