Bonds News
November 22, 2019 / 1:40 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

NY Fed accepts $80.6 bln overnight repo bids

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday accepted $80.6 billion in overnight bids from primary dealers at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation, a move intended to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

Friday’s accepted bids were higher from Thursday’s, which totaled $74.45 billion.

The U.S. overnight repo rate on Friday was at 1.63% before the repo operation, unchanged from Thursday’s rate. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below