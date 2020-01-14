NY Fed will continue repo offerings into February, reducing term operations

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday said it will continue to offer operations in the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, into at least mid-February.

The central bank will slightly reduce the maximum on term operations, which last two weeks, to $30 billion from a previous cap of $35 billion.

The Fed also said it will continue purchasing $60 billion a month in short-term Treasury bills, keeping the same pace set in mid-October when it began growing the balance sheet to permanently increase the level of reserves in the banking system.

Read more details here: nyfed.org/2u10X3G (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Sandra Maler)