Bonds News
January 14, 2020 / 8:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NY Fed will continue repo offerings into February, reducing term operations

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday said it will continue to offer operations in the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, into at least mid-February.

The central bank will slightly reduce the maximum on term operations, which last two weeks, to $30 billion from a previous cap of $35 billion.

The Fed also said it will continue purchasing $60 billion a month in short-term Treasury bills, keeping the same pace set in mid-October when it began growing the balance sheet to permanently increase the level of reserves in the banking system.

Read more details here: nyfed.org/2u10X3G (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below