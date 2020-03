NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Thursday accepted $20 billion of the $72.55 billion in 14-day bids from primary dealers submitted at a repurchase agreement (repo) operation aimed at maintaining the federal funds rate within the target range.

Fed repo operations have been oversubscribed for the last three days, suggesting increased demand for liquidity. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)