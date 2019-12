NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday accepted $56.45 billion in three-day bids from primary dealers in a repurchase agreement (repo) operation meant to keep the federal funds rate within the target range.

The New York Fed on Thursday said it will increase the amount of liquidity it provides to overnight lending markets during a critical period at year end. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by John Stonestreet)