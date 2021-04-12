Fed's Rosengren says labor market could tighten as pandemic nears end

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - The labor market could tighten significantly later this year and next year as coronavirus infections are contained and more people return to work, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

Some employers that put off hiring could face strong competition for workers later, and some businesses are already raising pay to attract workers for relatively low-wage jobs, he said. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese)