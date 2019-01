Jan 9 (Reuters) - Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren on Wednesday said that it “catches his attention” that financial markets are beginning to price in a chance of interest-rate cuts, and again said he is in no hurry to keep raising rates.

“We’re mildly accommodative right now, and I’m perfectly content to stay at that point,” Rosengren said in response to questions after a speech at the Boston Economic Club. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)