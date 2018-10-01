FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 1, 2018 / 5:56 PM / in an hour

Rosengren: No financial alarm bells, but lots of "yellow lights"

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. financial sector is not flashing any danger signs, but values in several markets are high enough to warrant concern, Boston Federal Reserve bank president Eric Rosengren said on Monday.

“I don’t think there is an alarm going off. But I think there are a bunch of yellow lights,” Rosengren said, including a commercial real estate boom centered around some major cities. “We may be in the process of overbuilding.” (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

