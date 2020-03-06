Fed's Rosengren says central bank should think 'broadly' about tools to combat coronavirus

March 6 (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak could serve as a shock to both the supply side and the demand side of the U.S. economy, pushing Federal Reserve officials to think creatively about the tools they can use to stimulate growth, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said Friday.

“I think we need to think broadly about what tools we would use,” Rosengren said at an economic conference in New York. He added that a fiscal response would also be appropriate.