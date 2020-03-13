Fed's Rosengren says "disruptive" steps needed to "dent" coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - The coronavirus could realistically infect a quarter of the U.S. population and put “significant stress” on the medical system if it is not put in check, Boston Federal Reserve bank president Eric Rosengren on Friday, calling for companies to take “disruptive” steps like travel and meeting limits to halt it.

“If one quarter or more of the population ultimately acquires the virus, as seems well within the realm of possibility, the numbers therefore suggest that we will still face a very significant challenge,” Rosengren said in a joint statement with Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Disaster Medicine director Dr. Paul Biddinger. “The tactics that can dent a pandemic are, to be sure, somewhat disruptive. And inconvenient. But they are the right thing to do. And the time is now.”