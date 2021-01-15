Fed's Rosengren says need to keep buying MBS, Treasuries

File Photo: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston's President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Keith Bedford/File Photo

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said on Friday he welcomes President-elect Joe Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package as “big” but “appropriate,” and signaled the Fed has no inclination to dial back from its own super-easy monetary policy.

“The mix that we have actually on fiscal and monetary policy is appropriate,” Rosengren told CNBC in an interview, adding he expects stronger growth in the second half if vaccines are rolled out broadly. “It is appropriate for us to continue to be buying both MBS and Treasury securities.”