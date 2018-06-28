FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 7:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Fed reverse repos hover near 1-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday awarded $20.42 billion in repurchase agreements at an interest rate of 1.75 percent to 17 bidders, the New York Federal Reserve said. The total was not far below the near one-month peak reached on Wednesday,

On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank had allotted $20.68 billion in reverse repos to 17 money market funds, mortgage finance agencies and other qualified participants at an interest rate of 1.75 percent.

The reverse repurchase agreement program is a policy tool the U.S. central bank uses to drain money from the financial system to achieve its interest rate objectives. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

