New York Fed to purchase $50 bln in Treasury securities and $40 bln in MBS next week

NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve released details on bond purchases planned for next week.

The Fed will purchase approximately $50 billion in Treasury securities next week. That brings the daily purchase amount down to $10 billion per day from $15 billion per day on average this week. See the schedule here here

The New York Fed also said it would purchase up to $40 billion in residential mortgage-backed securities. See the schedule here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; editing by Diane Craft)