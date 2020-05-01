Bonds News
NY Fed releases schedule for bond purchases planned for next week

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve released details on bond purchases planned for next week.

The Fed will purchase approximately $40 billion in Treasury securities next week. That brings the daily purchase amount down to $8 billion per day from $10 billion per day on average this week. See the schedule here here

The New York Fed said it would purchase up to $30 billion in residential mortgage-backed securities, down from roughly $40 billion this week. See the schedule here here

The Fed also said it would purchase up to $750 million in agency commercial mortgage-backed securities in two operations next week. See the schedule here here (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte;)

