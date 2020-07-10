U.S. Senate panel to vote on Trump Fed nominees on July 21

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Banking committee members will vote July 21 on two nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, economist Judy Shelton and St. Louis Fed chief researcher Christopher Waller.

President Donald Trump nominated the two for U.S. rate-setting roles earlier this year, when he was regularly berating Fed Chair Jerome Powell for not easing monetary policy and was seeking to put advocates of looser policies on the Federal Reserve Board.

Since then the coronavirus pandemic has hit and the Fed slashed rates to zero and injected unprecedented trillions of dollars into financial markets to stabilize them.