Senate likely to vote Tuesday on Trump's Fed pick Shelton

(Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is likely to vote Tuesday on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump’s pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton, according to a senior Senate Republican aide.

A procedural vote could come in the afternoon, with a final vote on Shelton’s confirmation later in the day, the aide said.

Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the current Senate, and though three Republicans have indicated they oppose her nomination, she is expected to win approval.