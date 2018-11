WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - French banking giant Societe Generale on Monday agreed to pay U.S. federal and state authorities $1.34 billion to resolve investigations into its handling of dollar transactions in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Federal Reserve said. From 2007 and 2012, overseas offices of SocGen processed dollar-denominated funds transfers involving parties subject to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control regulations, the Fed said. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson)