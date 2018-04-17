Uncovered losses hurt U.S. small business in wake of 2017 storms -Fed

April 17 (Reuters) - Small businesses in the United States struggled with uninsured damages and lost revenue following a record-breaking year of hurricanes and wildfires, according to a Federal Reserve survey published on Tuesday.

The report by the Dallas, New York, Richmond, and San Francisco Fed banks examined 1,800 businesses with fewer than 500 employees in zip codes with disasters designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It found 40 percent of small firms in these areas had natural-disaster related losses, and 35 percent lost more than $25,000 in revenues. (Reporting by Reade Levinson in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)