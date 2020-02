WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Large banks with significant trading operations will have their finances tested in 2020 against a scenario that includes “heightened stress” in leveraged loans, the Federal Reserve announced on Thursday.

The Fed also plans to test banks with substantial trading or processing operations against a hypothetical counterparty default as part of its 2020 round of stress tests. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chris Reese)