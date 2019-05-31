U.S. Federal Reserve to release stress test results on June 21, June 27

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve announced on Friday it would release the results of its 2019 stress tests for large banks on June 21 and June 27.

The U.S. central bank will report the results of the stress tests on June 21, and will follow with the results of its Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) on June 27.

The 2019 stress tests will only be applied to the country’s largest banks, with firms with less than $250 billion exempted from this year’s exam as the Fed moves them to a two-year cycle. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)