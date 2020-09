Sept 17 (Reuters) - Michael Strine, first vice president and chief operating officer for the New York Federal Reserve, will retire early next year, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

Strine, who is an alternate voting member of the U.S. central bank’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, will retire on Feb. 28, 2021, when he completes his current term. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Paul Simao)