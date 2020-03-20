U.S. Federal Reserve increasing frequency of swap line operations with other major central banks

WASHINGTON, March 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Friday that it would enhance the U.S. dollar liquidity swap line arrangements it has with several major central banks.

The Fed said in a statement that it would increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily, starting on March 23, as part of its swap line arrangements with the Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Swiss National Bank.

Those operations will continue at least through the end of April, the Fed said. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)