Fed says it will disclose borrower names, amounts under TALF, PPP facilities

May 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it will publish monthly the names of borrowers, the amounts borrowed, and other details for loans made under the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility and the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility.

“The Federal Reserve remains committed to providing the public and Congress with detailed information about our efforts to support households and businesses during this unprecedented time,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a statement.

The new term sheet can be found on the Fed's website here (Reporting by Ann Saphir, Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)