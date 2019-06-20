TD sees Fed cutting U.S. rates by 1.50 points

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve may decrease U.S. interest rates by a total of 1.50 percentage points in the next 12 months to combat a slowing global economy and uncertainty over trade negotiations, TD Securities analysts said on Thursday.

They forecast the U.S. central bank would reduce key lending rates by 25 basis points at each of its policy meetings in July, September and October. Fed policy-makers would deliver 25-basis-point rate cuts at their meetings in March, April and June in 2020. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)