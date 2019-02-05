Fed Chairman Powell and President Trump met Monday to discuss economy -Fed

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Vice Chair Richard Clarida dined at the White House with President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Monday night, the Fed said in a statement.

The dinner, the first session between Trump and Powell since the new Fed chair took over a year ago, was held “to discuss recent economic developments and the outlook for growth, employment and inflation,” but did not delve into “expectations for monetary policy” going forward the Fed statement said.

The president has been sharply critical of the Fed.