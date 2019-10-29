Trump blasts Fed as policymakers meet on rates

WASHINGTON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump launched a fresh attack on the U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday as policymakers opened a two-day meeting that was expected to end with a decision to lower interest rates.

“The Fed doesn’t have a clue! We have unlimited potential, only held back by the Federal Reserve,” Trump said on Twitter.

Trump, in a departure from his White House predecessors who refrained from commenting on Fed policy, has made a habit of criticizing the U.S. central bank for decisions he argues kept borrowing costs too high for too long. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann)