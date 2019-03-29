Trump blasts Fed in latest salvo over rate hikes

WASHINGTON, March 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. Federal Reserve had made a mistake in raising interest rates and blamed the central bank for hurting the U.S. economy and stock markets.

“Had the Fed not mistakenly raised interest rates, especially since there is very little inflation, and had they not done the ridiculously timed quantitative tightening, the 3.0 percent GDP, & Stock Market, would have both been much higher & World Markets would be in a better place!,” Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Eric Beech)