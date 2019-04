WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday launched his latest salvo at the Federal Reserve, saying the U.S. economy could go “up like a rocket” if the central bank were to cut interest rates.

“We have the potential to go ... up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point, and some quantitative easing,” he said on Twitter. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann Editing by Phil Berlowitz)