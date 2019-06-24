Market News
June 24, 2019 / 12:41 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says Fed "doesn't know what it is doing" -Twitter

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump again criticized the Federal Reserve on Monday for not cutting interest rates, keeping up his pressure on the central bank to change its policies.

“Despite a Federal Reserve that doesn’t know what it is doing - raised rates far to fast (very low inflation, other parts of world slowing, lowering & easing) & did large scale tightening, $50 Billion/month, we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in U.S. history,” he wrote on Twitter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
