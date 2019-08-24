Trump says he wouldn't stop Fed Chair Powell if he offered to resign

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would not attempt to stop Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell if he offered his resignation.

Trump, departing for the G7 summit in France, was asked by reporters if he wanted Powell to resign. “If he did, I wouldn’t stop him,” said the U.S. president, who earlier questioned on Twitter who was “our bigger enemy,” Powell or Chinese leader Xi Jinping.