FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Bonds News
October 16, 2018 / 7:59 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Trump says 'my biggest threat is the Fed'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on a Fox Business News interview that “my biggest threat is the Fed,” referring to the Federal Reserve.

In excerpts released before the interview with “Trish Regan Primetime” on Fox Business News airing on Tuesday, Trump said, “I put a couple of other people there I’m not so happy with too, but for the most part I’m very happy with people.” The president has expressed his discontent with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.