Trump says U.S. economy strong despite 'destructive actions' by Fed

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. economy was very strong despite what he said were “unnecessary and destructive actions” taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve, his latest attack on the nation’s independent central bank.

“Despite the unnecessary and destructive actions taken by the Fed, the Economy is looking very strong, the China and USMCA deals are moving along nicely, there is little or no Inflation, and USA optimism is very high!,” Trump said on Twitter.

USMCA is Trump’s designation for a trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada that would replace the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)