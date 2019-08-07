Market News
August 7, 2019 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says U.S. Federal Reserve 'too proud to admit mistakes'

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. Federal Reserve must cut rates “bigger and faster” for the United States to be competitive against other countries.

“Our problem is a Federal Reserve that is too proud to admit their mistake of acting too fast and tightening too much (and that I was right!). They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW,” Trump said in a series of Twitter posts.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below