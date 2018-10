WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he is not going to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell, but is just disappointed in the Fed’s policies.

Trump continued a series of attacks on the central bank during remarks at the White House, saying the Fed was out of control and far too stringent. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)