Trump: U.S. would refinance, pay off debt if Fed lowered interest rates

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his call for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, saying it would allow the United States to pay off debt.

“The Fed should get smart & lower the Rate to make our interest competitive with other Countries which pay much lower even though we are, by far, the high standard. We would then focus on paying off & refinancing debt! There is almost no inflation-this is the time (2 years late)!” Trump wrote in a tweet. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)