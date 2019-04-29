Market News
April 29, 2019 / 4:01 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

White House still standing behind Moore for the Fed - Kudlow

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - The White House is still backing Stephen Moore for a seat on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors, a top White House economic adviser said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow also said the White House was interviewing a number of good candidates for a second vacant Fed seat that Trump had hoped would be filled by businessman Herman Cain, who bowed out of consideration last week. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann)

