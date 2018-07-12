FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 12, 2018 / 3:00 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Fed orders United Bank Ltd. to toughen money laundering policies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Thursday ordered United Bank Limited to toughen its anti-money laundering policies as the regulator faulted the Pakistani bank for not doing enough to track suspicious transactions.

The Thursday order is at least the second time that the Fed has sanctioned the Pakistan-based bank in recent years.

In 2013, the Fed ordered United Bank to closely monitor remittances from New York City to Karachi and faulted the bank’s anti-money laundering oversight. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.