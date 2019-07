WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. financial regulators on Tuesday said they had adopted a final rule that will exclude small, government-insured banks from regulations banning proprietary trading.

The rule excludes community banks with up to $10 billion in total assets from having to comply with the so-called Volcker rule, which prevents banks from making speculative bets with their own money. (Reporting by Katanga Johnson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)