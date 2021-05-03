NY Fed's Williams not concerned about inflation getting too high

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Fiscal support, along with vaccinations, is helping the U.S. economy to recover, but it is unlikely that the boom will lead to inflation that is unsustainably high, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Monday.

The Fed’s goal is to anchor inflation expectations at 2%, and the Fed has the tools needed to respond if inflation does get too high as the economy comes back from the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Williams said during a virtual discussion as part of the Women in Housing and Finance 2021 Annual Symposium. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Leslie Adler)